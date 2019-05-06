Trista Sutter Admits She Feels ‘Maternal’ Toward Other ‘Bachelorette’ Stars: I’m So ‘Lucky’ To Have Them

Trista Sutter has become a mother figure to fellow ‘Bachelorette’ stars, and we caught up with her about why she feels so much ‘pride’ about being part of the franchise.

Twelve former stars of The Bachelorette are reuniting for an epic special on May 6, including the one and only OG, Trista Sutter. Trista has been married to her pick from the show’s very first season, Ryan Sutter, since 2003, and she’s become somewhat of a figurehead for the franchise. “I feel very maternal toward the other women because I am a bit older,” Trista told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Tubi’s ‘Go Binge Yourself’ Newfront. “I just have always felt this pride, which is weird — we’re not related and I’m clearly not their mother, but I feel a pride when it comes to them. I just love being connected to them. Life is about connections and relationships and I feel very lucky to be connected to them.“



Even though it’s been 16 years since Trista and Ryan were on the show, they continue to represent the franchise, and don’t plan on shying away from Bachelor nation. “It’s part of our history,” Trista explained. “It’s how I met Ryan and it’s how we started our life together. It just reminds me of the best part of our life, so why not be part of it?!” The couple went onto have two kids, Blakesley and Maxwell, together, and they admitted that they plan to let them see their parents’ love story unfold on The Bachelorette….one day.

“They’re 10 and 11 so it’s not necessarily age appropriate right now,” Trista said. “But it’s something we can’t keep from them. It’s part of their history. I think they deserve to see it.” She explained that she hopes to watch the show with the kids, so she’s able to give them more of an idea about what was happening at the time. “I’m sure it’s going to be confusing watching mommy dating another guy,” she admitted. “But I think it’s a cool part of our story. It’s part of who we are and you get to watch us when we talked for the first time, when we had our first meaningful conversation and our first kiss…and all those great things. I think it’s pretty cool. We feel pretty lucky.”

Fans of Bachelor nation can re-live Trista’s season themselves on Tubi’s streaming service right now! Tubi is currently streaming the first season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as well as season five of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette: Trista & Ryan’s Wedding. Meanwhile, Trista and the other Bachelorettes will be appearing in The Bachelorette reunion special on May 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.