‘The Resident’ season 2 finale airs May 6 on FOX. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Conrad reveals to Nic that he’s found Kyle in hopes of helping Jessie before it’s too late.

Jessie is still waiting on a kidney and her condition continues to get worse in our EXCLUSIVE preview of The Resident season 2 finale. She can barely breathe at this point. Nic and Conrad walk outside the room to discuss Jessie’s options. Conrad acknowledges that Jessie’s heart failure is getting worse. “This is a disaster,” Nic says.

Nic knows that heart failure alone could kill Jessie. Conrad believes that the new kidney would help improve Jessie’s heart function enough to where she wouldn’t need a new heart for at least 10 years. “Your father is still the most logical donor. He’s here. He’s a match,” Conrad says. Nic admits that Kyle refused to donate and now she can’t find him. She’s called him over and over again.

Conrad reveals that he asked his dad to track Kyle down with his private investigator. Conrad has an address for Nic if she wants it. This may be Nic’s last chance to get Jessie a new kidney.

The synopsis for the season 2 finale reads: “In an effort to save Chastain, Bell considers selling the hospital to a conglomerate, but Kit tries to make him see that the negatives will outweigh the positives. With Conrad’s help, Nic tracks down Kyle (guest star Corbin Bernsen) and pleads for him to reconsider donating a kidney to Jessie. Meanwhile, Mina voices her concern to Austin when Shira is assigned to Micah’s surgery and Devon fights for the care of a patient whom the doctors suspect is uninsured.” The Resident finale will air May 6 at 8 p.m. on FOX. The show will return in the fall of 2019 for a third season.