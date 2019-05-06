It’s the biggest ‘Bachelorette’ reunion in history. Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher, and more reunite for a two-hour special to celebrate the upcoming 15th season of the hit show.

The largest gathering of The Bachelorette alumni is happening on May 6 in celebration with the 15th season of The Bachelorette, which premieres May 13. Former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, and Becca Kufrin are all coming together to reunite and reflect on their past. They also share their advice for Hannah Brown ahead of her journey to find love. These women have had their own unique journeys with the show over the past 15 seasons.

The special will also feature an inside look at Rachel and Bryan Abasolo’s wedding preparations and intimate bridal shower. Rachel and Bryan fell in love during season 13 and have been engaged since the finale. They’re set to be married in Aug. 2019. There will also be a look back at the most unforgettable “firsts” throughout the years and a catch-up with some of the most controversial men in The Bachelorette history. Host Chris Harrison will take a special trip to Hannah’s hometown for an up close and personal look at the new Bachelorette.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the original Bachelorette, Trista, about being at the forefront of this franchise. “I feel very maternal toward the other women because I am a bit older,” Trista told HL at Tubi’s ‘Go Binge Yourself’ Newfront. “I just have always felt this pride, which is weird — we’re not related and I’m clearly not their mother, but I feel a pride when it comes to them. I just love being connected to them. Life is about connections and relationships and I feel very lucky to be connected to them.“

Hannah’s second chance at finding true love will be showcased over the course of season 15. The May 13 premiere will feature Hannah meeting 30 hopeful bachelors. For the first time in Bachelor Nation history, Hannah’s pals Demi Burnett and Katie Morton will be keeping an eye on the men from a surveillance van parked by the Bachelor Mansion.