Tessa Thompson Is The Perfect Mix Of Sweet & Tough In Leather & Baby Pink At 2019 Met Gala

Tessa Thompson looked fierce and fiery on the red carpet at the Met Gala, wearing one of the most unique looks of the night. Leather and silk? Yes, please!

One word: wow! Tessa Thompson, 35, proved once more that she’s one of the most daring — and successful at it — people on the red carpet, when she rolled up to the 2019 Met Gala wearing this sassy number. Marvel’s Valkyrie didn’t ride a pegasus into the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, but her dress was certainly just as magical. Tessa’s Met Gala outfit was, at the same time, sugary sweet and badass, a mix of delicate fabrics and black leather. The mixed media look made her a total standout on the red carpet on a night full of memorable outfits.

Tessa’s unique dress was a ruffled and rouched satin midi in the softest baby pink color. the high neckline and long sleeves made it somewhat Victorian, but the details were all modern. She accessorized with opera-length, fingerless leather gloves, a leather joker, leather riding crop, and towering leather boots. We’re talking Lady Gaga height. The craziest detail? A leather detail! Seriously; Tessa looked like the person the protagonist gets warned about in a fairy tale. And we mean that in the best way.

We expected that Tessa would wear black to the Met Gala to follow her pattern of grouping her red carpets in color pairings. For Thor: Ragnarok premiere, Tessa wore a radiant, sunshine-yellow gown on the red carpet. She looked like a queen! For a Ragnarok premiere party, she posed with co-star Chris Hemsworth while wearing a gold, satin dress. Same goes for the Creed II press tour.

At the Cannes premiere, Tessa wore a flowing, green gown. She went opposite for the film’s actual premiere (this mod mini dress), but stuck with green. So, when she rolled up to the Avengers: Endgame premiere in THIS stunning, black gown, we assumed another would be on the way!