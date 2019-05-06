Teresa Giudice Accused Of Throwing Wine On ‘RHONJ’ Co-Star At Melissa Gorga’s Fashion Show

‘RHONJ’ season 10 is going to be majorly dramatic, if a report that Teresa Giudice threw a glass of wine on her co-star is true!

It’s no table flip, but Teresa Giudice apparently got herself into another major fight with a Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star! A “non cast member,” according to a RHONJ fan account, posted a photo of Teresa looking frazzled while looking at Jennifer Aydin while they attended Melissa Gorga‘s fashion show. The pic is captioned, “Teresa has just thrown a glass of water…” However, another Real Housewives account claims that Teresa actually threw wine. They posted a followup pic that showed a broken glass of red wine on the floor of the venue, though nothing indicates that it’s Teresa’s glass. None of the posts say who she allegedly splashed, but we may find out soon enough — the RHONJ cameras were apparently rolling during the incident!

While the initial pic shows Jennifer (and Teresa doesn’t seem too thrilled), some RHONJ fans think that the alleged victim was Jackie Goldschneider. Teresa and Jackie didn’t get along during season nine, Jackie’s first season, and it came to a head during the reunion special. Teresa accused Jackie, who became close with Melissa, Teresa’s sister-in-law, of “trying to be her.” She called Jackie a “stalker” because she went to one of her book signings 10 years prior. ““I don’t even want to know you, Teresa,” Jackie said. “You’re not my kind of people. You live a very sad life.” She also said that she thought Teresa felt “threatened by her.”

Fans commented on the post, convinced that Teresa’s alleged new “prostitution whore” moment was with Jackie. “‘TERESA! you’re going to throw a glass at me? aren’t you on parole?’ in my jackie voice,” one hilarious fan wrote. “Jackie based on what we know. But I hope not! I’m liking Jackie way more than Teresa! Teresa’s behavior has been appalling!” wrote another. And a RHONJ fan is apparently hoping for some messy drama, commenting, “🤞🏽🤞🏽jackie🤞🏽🤞🏽”

HollywoodLife reached out to Teresa Giudice’s rep for comment on this story but did not hear back as of press time.