Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason’s ‘Dangerous Behavior’ Makes ‘Teen Mom’ Producers & Cast ‘Fearful’

David Eason’s behavior is not just having an impact on Jenelle Evans. ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars and crew have felt ‘unsafe’ around him for years, before he killed his wife’s dog.

Teen Mom 2 cast and crew haven’t felt safe around Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason, “for years.” That’s what a source close to the MTV hit show is EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife. As fans and celebs alike continue to slam the 30-year-old for shooting his wife’s French bulldog, Nugget, we’ve learned that his behavior has concerned the Teen Mom family for some time. Their fears were there long before Jenelle’s May 1 Instagram post revealing her dog’s death and long before a May 4 TMZ report that an official from the Columbus County’s Sheriff’s Office said that he is “the most dangerous person” they’d seen “in the three counties.”

“The cast of Teen Mom have felt unsafe for years while David was around, so the fact that a sheriff is making those claims doesn’t surprise them at all,” the insider tells us. “David has made both producers and the cast fearful since he first came around. Jenelle has constantly defended David and had his back no matter what he said or did, so nobody would be surprised if she decided not to do anything about what happened to Nugget. However, it seems she’s weighing her options more than ever this time.”

As fans of the MTV show know, 27-year-old Jenelle has been married to David since 2017. They have one child together Ensley, 2, but Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4. Their relationship hasn’t been without controversy. In February 2018 the network fired the North Carolina resident after he posted a series of homophobic tweets, including one in which he vowed to “teach” his children “not to associate” with gay and transgender people.

“When MTV fired him, everyone felt a bit of relief just because of what he could potentially do as he has a history of dangerous behavior,” our source tells us. “Those close to Jenelle have expressed their concerns about David for years, but Jenelle was always so quick to defend him and have his back because she truly loves and cares for him. This incident though has opened her eyes more than ever to David’s disturbing behavior and now she’s seeing why everyone has been afraid of him.”

“David has a way of persuading Jenelle and getting in her ear about things,” the person adds, “but those close to her, who love her, would love to see her be done for good.” HollywoodLife has reached out to MTV for comment but we’ve yet to receive a response.

Since Nugget’s death, Jenelle has admitted that she is considering divorce, telling Us Weekly that it’s “in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.” That comment is a huge step for Jenelle, who has stuck by her man, even after she called 911 in October 2018 and accused David of assaulting her. The call was aired in a February 2019 episode but, by then, Jenelle had walked back her claims, telling us in January after MTV shared a snippet of the call in a trailer, “I’m fine and I don’t need to convince anyone.”