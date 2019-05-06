Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Clone Couple Goals In Matching Multi-Colored Outfits At Met Gala

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were the ultimate clone couple at the 2019 Met Gala. The newlyweds slayed in matching outfits on the pink carpet.

When you make your first red carpet appearance as a married couple, why not match? That’s exactly what Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, did at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. Sophie sizzled a printed sequined jumpsuit, while Joe rocked a turtleneck with the exact same print. Now that’s how you take the Met Gala by storm. The Game of Thrones star’s hair was slicked back and her blue smokey eye was so on point.

This isn’t Sophie’s first Met Gala. She first attended in 2015 and wowed in a plunging metallic gown by Burberry. She rocked her signature Sansa Stark red hair. Sophie returned to the Met Gala in 2017 and stunned in a white gown with gorgeous gold embroidery. The Louis Vuitton made Sophie look like a Grecian goddess.

The 2019 Met Gala was Sophie’s first major red carpet appearance since getting married to Joe Jonas in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. Diplo actually live-streamed part of the ceremony. Joe’s brothers, Nick and Kevin, served as groomsmen. Joe and Sophie announced their engagement in 2017. They still plan on having a second wedding in France this summer.

The couple’s marriage certificate revealed that Sophie will be taking Joe’s last name. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY why Sophie wanted to take her husband’s last name. “She’s all in with Joe and wants her new name to signify her new life with him. It’s not something she felt she had to do, she absolutely wanted this,” our source revealed.