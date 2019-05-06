Scott Disick Admits He Feels Kourtney Kardashian Puts Him Down Sometimes — Why He Doesn’t Judge Her

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are known for their excellent co-parenting skills, but the exes are opening up about more than just their kids in the latest video on Poosh!

Scott Disick reunited with his ex during a guest appearance on Kourtney Kardashian‘s new Poosh website. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars sat down and shared a very candid Q&A for fans on May 6. Scott and Kourtney – who share three children, Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four – got up close and personal while dishing during the second part of their two-part interview. And while the exes are known for their stellar co-parenting skills, Scott admitted he feels “put down” by Kourtney at times. “I know how you are, I’ve known you for a long time. Sometimes it can be hard for me to take it because I think and I feel like you’re putting me down,” Scott explained.

KUWTK fans are likely very familiar with Kourtney’s lighthearted banter, as well as her tumultuous past with Scott. Typically Kourtney casually laughs when taking playful jabs at her ex of more than a decade. “I feel like for the most part we agree, and my weird little rules that I have like put the snack into a bowl instead of eating it out of the bag,” Kourtney explained of her quirks. Scott nodded his head in agreement, “Yeah, that’s where I worry that the kids aren’t going to be raised normal, but that’s your thing, I get it. I don’t think anybody else would deal with it – but.” Kourtney quipped back, “I think that you are good at listening to me.”

Scott continued, “But I really do know that at the end of the day there are just little things that drive you crazy in your head. And I don’t think you mean to hurt my feelings, you have to understand that I am sensitive because I am trying to raise the best family I could possibly raise with you.” The parents-of-three have been very open about raising their kids together, despite having each moved on, as Scott is currently dating model Sofia Richie, 20. Scott looked at Kourtney and sweetly added, “I know how you are and that’s just you and I don’t judge you for it. And I know those little things can make you frustrated. Anything that I can do to make you feel better I want to do.”

The self-proclaimed “Lord Disick” was the quintessential family man as he went on, “I am never going to try to fight you on something to be the bigger man, and say, “My kid is not going to do this because I’m the man here,” that is not how I live my life. The truth is there are some things that I might not agree with you with, but I do know that at the end you are usually right.” Kourtney agreed, “Yeah I don’t think I’m saying anything that is…”

Scott added, “Everything you say is always beneficial to the kids, you know what I mean. You’ve never once said, ‘Hey, why don’t you get a product that has more chemicals in it.’ They are always good things, sometimes they feel like they can be, not annoying, but nagging. But when I think and I stop and I rewind I’m like. ‘OK she’s only thinking and trying and caring,’ and then I’m like, ‘OK why would I not try too,” so it works out.” Kourtney smiled and sweetly replied, “Well, I appreciate your understanding.” And that’s co-parenting 101!