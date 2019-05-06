Saoirse Ronan Looks Ready For Fashion Battle With Sequined, Armor-Inspired Gown At Met Gala

Saoirse looked ready to slay — literally — when she rolled up in this badass, sequined dress for her second-ever Met Gala.

From Lady Bird to Lady Warrior! Saoirse Ronan, 25, was one of the most memorable stunners on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, when she showed up wearing THIS incredible, armor-inspired dress from Gucci. The The Mary Queen of Scots actress. Saoirse played up the Camp theme with a multicolored, fully sequined dress that featured wild, golden flames on her shoulder that formed a chest piece. The red, green, and blue dress hung straight on her body, but poufed up into voluminous sleeves to hold the armor in place.

Saoirse kept her hair and makeup simple, going with a side-swept bang and a touch of eyeshadow to make her baby blues pop. Dare we say it, she’s a mini Cate Blanchett! She knew that the dress was the star of the show tonight, and kept everything else toned down. It’s so intricate! Every time we look at the full-length pic of her on the red carpet, which you can see below, we notice another new detail. Like how the gold on the sides of the sequined dress look like feathers. The outfit looks like it could have been at home at last year’s Met Gala, too, which was religious-themed. This dress must have taken hundreds of hours to create.

Saoirse has really grown when it comes to her sartorial choices, especially for the Met Gala. This is actually only the Oscar-winner’s second time coming to the annual event. Her first was in 2016, when the theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”. She didn’t exactly follow the theme that year, but still looked beautiful in a white, feathered frock from Christopher Kane.

We seriously can’t wait to see what Saoirse wears to her next big event. If you recall, her plunging dress at the Golden Globes earlier this year was a total winner, too. Girl is slaying right now!