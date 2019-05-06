After welcoming his newborn with Meghan Markle on May 6, Prince Harry issued the SWEETEST statement saying how proud he is of his growing family.

Prince Harry, 34, has spoken out for the first time since his wife, Meghan Markle, gave birth on May 6 and his words will melt your heart. “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said in the new video. “We’re both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing.”

He continued, “The baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said of a name. “For us, I think we’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days times as planned, as a family. To be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby. “I haven’t been to many births, but this is definitely my first birth. It was amazing. Absolutely incredible. And as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby’s absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. Thank you very much guys. Thank you.”

The monumental day in Harry’s life is meaningful for a number of reasons. The royal has previously spoken out on how he knows his later mother, Princess Diana, is watching down on him, waiting for him to start a family. “I hope she’s looking down, you know, with tears in her eyes, being incredibly proud of what we’ve established,” he told GMA in 2016. “I’m sure she’s longing for me to have kids so she can be a grandmother again,” he shared. “I can’t wait for the day. So, you know, it will be fantastic. I’ve got a kid inside of me. I want to keep that. I adore kids. I enjoy everything that they bring to the party. They just say what they think.” It looks like the happy day has finally come!

Prince Harry on the birth of his new baby boy: "It's been the most amazing experience…we're still thinking about names!" https://t.co/naoSRYxhpQ #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/yMgMV9FbL4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 6, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their baby boy in the early morning on May 6. Baby Sussex weighed in at 7lbs. 3oz. Congrats to the happy couple on their growing family!