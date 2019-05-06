Miley Cyrus Poses Topless In Nothing But Polka Dot Tights While Laying In Bed Before Met Gala

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter on May 6 to show off a sexy photo of herself sitting in bed wearing nothing but sheer black tights with polka dots as she gets ready to appear at the Met Gala.

Miley Cyrus, 26, wasn’t afraid to post a very eye-catching topless photo of herself as she was preparing to dress up for the 2019 Met Gala in New York on May 6. The singer posed in bed while wearing nothing but black sheer tights with polka dots in the photo and gave off a very sultry look as she covered her chest with her hands and showed off long blondish hair with bangs. “She Is Coming,” Miley captioned the stunning photo.

Miley is known for posting sexy photos on a regular basis but this one was definitely one for the books! The popular influencer is set to make an appearance at the very fancy Met Gala and from the looks of her latest photo, she’s taking her time to dress to impress. We’re not sure if she’s planning on bringing her hunky husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, with her this year but we can’t wait to find out.

In addition to her bedroom pic, Miley posted a pic of herself sitting down in a black and white bra and black shorts while getting prepped for the gala. She had hair clips holding her hair in place as someone was holding onto her arm in the snapshot, and she captioned it with the same caption as her other pic, “She Is Coming.” The serious look she gave to the camera proved she was ready to get fiercely fancy.

She Is Coming. pic.twitter.com/VdgvsOpnAR — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 6, 2019

We’ll be on the lookout for more pics Miley may post. She always knows how to show off her amazing figure in the coolest way and we’re totally here for it!