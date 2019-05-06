Met Gala’s Wildest & Wackiest Outfits Of 2019 — Rachel Brosnahan & More

Wild and wacky fashion is always a staple at the Met Gala, and these stars had the most outrageous looks of all at the event in 2019!

Anything goes at the Met Gala, which means celebrities often attend the event in some pretty wild ensembles that we wouldn’t normally catch them wearing on any other occasion. This year, even some of the biggest stars of all showed up to the red carpet in outfits that were completely wacky and outrageous! The 2019 Met Gala theme, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ brought wild, campy style front and center, which meant there were plenty of extravagant, exaggerated and gaudy looks to talk about.

Billy Porter was one of the first to arrive in a wild look — he wore an Egyptian-themed ensemble, complete with splasy gold and black jumpsuit. He was even carried in on a throne like an ancient Egyptian! When he was lowered to the ground, he showed off his full look, which included massive wing once he spread his arms open. Rachel Brosnahan also showed up toward the beginning of the night, and she stood out in her bring pink, ruffled dress with floral design. The ensemble featured black bows down the center, and Rachel pulled her hair back into a sleek updo.

Charli XCX rocked a yellow ruffled dress to the event, and her bold eye makeup was definitely the center of attention. Meanwhile, Hamish Bowles REALLY made a statement in a dramatic coat full of a bold-colored pattern, with a train that seemed to last for miles on the pink carpet.

There were plenty of wild and wacky looks throughout the night on the Met Gala red carpet, and you can check them ALL out in the gallery above. Click through to see who went above and beyond with the ‘camp’ theme and wore the most outrageous looks of all!