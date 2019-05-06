Met Gala: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth & More Walk Red Carpet At 2019 Ball

Our favorite celeb couples cozied up at the 2019 Met Gala and looked way too cute! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, and more couples were absolutely perfect together on the big night.

The Met Gala is even more fun when you have some special to share it with! So many celebrities rolled up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 with their significant other on their arm, and their coupled up outfits were to die for. Met Gala co-chair Serena Williams was a vision in voluminous yellow and rainbow butterflies, and she brought her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, along for the ride. While his dapper white tux wasn’t exactly campy, it let Serena’s outfit (including yellow Nikes!!) do the talking.

Some fans were hoping that Miley Cyrus would honor the night’s “Camp” theme by showing up as Hannah Montana, but alas, that wasn’t the case. Still, she looked amazing in a bedazzled and striped mini dress! She brought husband Liam Hemsworth with her, who has been her date for the past several years. Liam, like Alexis, apparently didn’t get the memo about the night’s theme, but he still looked super hot in his all-black tux. We really wanted to see him turn out in something like Harry Styles!

The 2019 ball actually marked the first Met Gala for more than one celebrity couple after getting married. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who tied the knot on September 12, 2018, were the perfect pair on the red carpet. And just five days after their quickie wedding in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their red carpet debut as newlyweds!

To see more pics of celebrity couples at the 2019 Met Gala, like Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, and Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, scroll through our gallery above. It’s not just fashion’s biggest night — it’s one of the most romantic.