Pinch us, we must be dreaming! It feels like we’ve been waiting FOREVER, but Meghan Markle has finally given birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child!

UPDATE 5/6/2019 at 10:30 a.m.: Photographers caught Prince Harry outside after the birth of his son, and he was absolutely elated. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” he gushed. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing.”

Meghan Markle, 37, is a mom! You’d think that after so many incredible baby bump pictures, we’d be ready for her and Prince Harry, 34, to become parents, but this moment is just too huge to handle. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2017, welcomed their little one on May 6, they confirmed on Instagram. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the message read. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Like it wasn’t already enough fun to obsess over Meghan and Harry back when it was just the two of them, right? Now that they’re growing their family, we don’t know if we’ve ever been more excited — and the baby’s first portraits haven’t even been released yet! Those will just give us an excuse to freak out all over again.

Even though Meghan and Harry’s baby was born into the royal family, there’s a chance the little one won’t be called a Prince or Princess like Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s oldest son, George, 5. That’s because Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is sixth in line for the throne behind Prince Charles, 69, his brother, 36, and his nieces and nephews (William and Kate’s three kids). At seventh on the list, Harry’s baby will either be given the title of Earl of Dumbarton or Lady Mountbatten-Windsor. The Queen could change this rule, though, which is exactly what she did for George’s younger siblings Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1. Only time will tell!

For now, we’ll just be waiting (im)patiently for Meghan and Harry to share more about their baby with the world. Ahead of the little one’s birth, they revealed that they would be taking a much different route than Kate and William when it came to announcing the new royal’s birth. Rather than sharing the news and debuting the baby almost immediately, Harry and Meghan decided to keep things private for the first few days to cherish their time with their newborn.

BREAKING: “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” Prince Harry speaks after birth of royal baby boy pic.twitter.com/kKaUvTp8vv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2019

Of course, all the waiting led to MAJOR speculation that the baby had arrived in the weeks leading up to Meghan giving birth. Luckily, we don’t have to wonder anymore — because it’s official!