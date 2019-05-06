Meghan Markle Is In Labor: 1st Baby With Prince Harry Is On The Way

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Meghan Markle’s baby is officially on the way. The Duchess is officially in labor, which means a new royal little one will be here before we know it.

Stop what you’re doing because this is HUGE! Meghan Markle, 37, is in labor and about to deliver her first child with Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace confirmed on May 6. That means the royal family is going to get even bigger — and even cuter. Fans have literally been waiting for this moment since before these two tied the knot, so it’s hard to believe that their little one is this close to arriving. So surreal! But as excited as the whole world feels right now, Meghan and Harry must be even more thrilled to welcome their first bundle of joy to the world. Of course, the same goes for Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1, who will have a new teeny tiny cousin ASAP.

We haven’t been this anxious since the day before Meghan and Harry’s wedding! After the two got engaged in November of 2017, the wait to their May 19 wedding felt absolutely endless. It was like Christmas Eve, TBH! We weren’t satisfied until we saw the former Suits actress stunning in her Givenchy gown and diamond bandeau tiara — just like we aren’t going be satisfied this time around until we see her and her husband exit the hospital with their bundle of joy! The royals generally debut their babies just hours after giving birth, so if Meghan follows in the footsteps of Kate Middleton, it won’t be long before we get a first glimpse at the new family.

All that’s left to do in the meantime is keep on waiting — and hope that Meghan’s first birth is complication-free. She is in really great hands, after all! Plus, she seemed to have a fairly easy and comfortable pregnancy, and was out and about at formal engagements until her ninth month.

So keep checking back for more developments on Meghan and Harry’s baby news! It won’t be long now until these two are officially parents. It’s about time!