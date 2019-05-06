Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Match In Black Leather & Beachy Waves At Met Gala 2019

Fashion legends Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen hit up the Met Gala this year, and the twins looked beautiful!

Mary-Kate, 32, and Ashley Olsen, 32, have nothing to prove, but they show up time and time again to show us that they’ve got it! The former Full House actresses took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 to attend the Met Gala, serving major fashion looks along the red carpet. The twin sisters dressed in “Camping: Notes on Fashion” theme, sticking to Vogue’s 69-year-old Anna Wintour’s rules for attire!

The sisters looked fabulous in black leather outfits. While one opted for a leather jacket and matching long skirt, the other chose a long-sleeved dress with yellow lining underneath it. We loved the gold button hardware on the leather – it added some nice contrast to the black! Both of their outfits skimmed the floor as they walked.

They wore their hair down in classic boho, beachy waves, and rocked dark eyeliner paired with nude lipstick. The sisters finished their look by accessorizing with black clutch bags and rings. The twins totally nailed their Met Gala looks this year.

No matter what year it is, Mary-Kate and Ashley have stayed true to their bohemian style at previous Met Galas they have attended. At last year’s event, even though the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” the twin sisters wore oversized dresses that kept the spirit of their personal styles intact. In 2017, they both rocked see-through floor-length lace dresses that seemed totally on-brand for the two women.

We’re so pleased that Mary-Kate and Ashley showed up at this year’s Met Gala as well. We hope they had an enjoyable night once they got off the carpet and went inside!