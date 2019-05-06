Lupita Nyong’o Rocks Gold Afro Picks In Her Hair As She Channels A Colorful Drag Queen At Met Gala

Lupita Nyong’o never fails to disappoint when she steps on to a red carpet. Her look at the 2019 Met Gala proves, yet again, that she’s one of Hollywood’s finest fashionistas.

Lupita Nyong’o, 36, outdid herself at the Met Gala in New York on May 6. The Mexican-Kenyan actress wore a multi-colored dress, which included a see-through sparkly gown and rainbow-colored wings. But, perhaps the best parts of Lupita’s outfit were the accessories, including the gold Afro picks that she stuck in her hair. And let’s not forget the rainbow fluffy fan. This year’s theme for the Met Gala is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which was inspired by writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp’”. Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele are co-chairing the fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It’s not the first time that the Black Panther actress has sparkled at the Met Gala. Never one to disappoint, Lupita frequently causes a stir by looking her absolute best as she graces red carpets at showbiz events across the globe. In May 2014 she arrived at her first Met Gala in a pea green flapper-style dress. Designed by Prada, her look was divisive and not to everyone’s taste, but it certainly created headlines and sparked think pieces. Green was her go-to color two years later at the Met Gala in 2016 when she arrived in a jade Calvin Klein gown. With its plunging neckline and a slight train, it was her interpretation of the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme. Her natural hair was scooped into a breathtaking up-do in the form of a sculpted high ponytail.

In 2017, Lupita took a break from green and wowed in orange – a delightful floor-length, strapless dress with a feathered top. The Met Gala theme for that year was Rei “Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.”

Lupita has been a fashion icon ever since she got her big break in the Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave. Throughout the 2013-2014 film awards season she dazzled fashion critics with her red carpet looks including the baby powder blue Prada dress she wore when she took home the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award. That plunging neckline, that flowing Cinderella-style gown told us all we needed to know about Hollywood’s latest It girl.