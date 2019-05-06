Lisa Vanderpump Tearfully Reveals She Took ‘Anti-Depressants’ To Cope With Brother’s Suicide

Lisa Vanderpump couldn’t help but cry during the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion episode on May 6 when she opened up about the ways she’s been coping with her brother, Mark’s untimely death from suicide last year.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is still trying her best to deal with her brother Mark‘s tragic suicide at the age of 59 last May and she proved that by admitting she had to turn to medication to feel better. The reality star tearfully opened up on the May 6 reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules by explaining that she’s had to turn to anti-depressants to help her cope with her grief over the past year.

“I held it together while we were filming. Personally, it was really difficult,” she said to the cast during the show. “I’m really sorry for it because I don’t want it to bring you all down. I struggled through it, but then I thought, the best way for me to get through it is to get help. So I went to a grief counselor and then I asked for anti-depressants. I’ve never taken pills in my life. Two Advil is a big deal for me. I’m always kind of British, stiff upper lip, but I guess I have feelings, too. And I didn’t do well this year, at all. At all.”

At that point, Lisa told reunion host Andy Cohen that she had to take a break because she was emotionally overwhelmed. “Give me five minutes, I’ll come back,” she told him.

Mark was found unresponsive at his home in England on Apr. 30, 2018 and was taken to the hospital where he died in the early hours of May 1. A coroner later ruled his death a suicide by drug toxicity. Lisa’s been struggling with accepting his death and although it’s officially been a year since his passing, her feelings are still raw.

“Lisa really can’t believe that it’s been a year since she lost her brother,” a source close to Lisa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Apr. 30. “It seems like it was just yesterday she found out the horrible news of her only brother taking his life. Lisa took the news like anyone would and was at a complete loss and very devastated and sad trying to reason and figure it all out. She really was close to her brother and she misses him immensely and is going to take today to think about him and honor his life and remember all the good times. Its the least she can do.”