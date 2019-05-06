Lady Gaga, Harry Styles & More Rock Wild Outfits At Pre-Met Gala Party — All The Pics

It was the calm before the storm as some of our favorite celebs headed to a pre-Met Gala party in NYC on May 5, rocking some serious looks.

Gearing up for the big day, the stars headed to a pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City on Sunday, May 5, looking fabulous in a slew of bold looks. As one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, which will take place at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in NYC on May 6, Lady Gaga, 33, looked outrageous when she rocked a massive black and white striped short Marc Jacobs 2019 Fall dress. The frock was covered in tiers of ruffles with a completely ruffled neckline, as the mini dress was super short, ending high up on her thighs. She paired the circular voluminous dress with a pair of sheer black tights and sky-high black leather platform booties that laced up her calves. She accessorized the look with a huge black hat that stuck straight up and had white and black fringe flowing out of the back. Gaga topped her look off with a tiny black purse, diamond earrings, a glossy pink lip, and bright blue metallic eyeshadow.

Everyone that attended the dinner stuck to this year’s Met Gala theme – “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which could be translated to a love of exaggeration, and that is exactly what Lady Gaga proved in this look. Gaga’s co-host, Harry Styles, 25, also arrived at the party looking like Hugh Heffner in a bright red velvet blazer with brown lapels outlined in black leather. Under the blazer, he rocked a low-cut wife beater tucked into super high-waisted baggy black trousers. Harry topped his look off with white leather shoes and a ton of jewelry, including layered necklaces and rings on each of his fingers.

Karlie Kloss, 26, also attended a pre-Met Gala party rocking a dazzling long-sleeve black sequin gown with a plunging slit on the side of the dress that showed off her gorgeous long, lean legs. The model topped her look off with a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals and a Dior Mini Saddle Bag in Black Calfskin.

There were a bunch of stars who attended the pre-Met Gala party, which you can see when you click through the gallery above, but another look we loved came from Rita Ora, 28, who donned a white button-down blouse with ruffles down the buttons, outlined in glitter, tucked into a black mini skirt with sparkles, paired with sheer black tights. On top of her outfit, she threw on a red leather tie-dye jacket and accessorized with black and white herringbone, over-the-knee boots.