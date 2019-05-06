Lady Gaga Wears 4 Different Outfits In 2 Minutes On Met Gala Red Carpet: Watch Her Strip

Lady Gaga was one the Met Gala’s leading ladies on May 6 — she served as co-chair of the annual event this year — so she made sure her FOUR outfits were some of the best of the evening.

Lady Gaga did not disappoint at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, and we’re thrilled that she didn’t because she had a lot of eyes on her, as she was invited to sit on Anna Wintour’s advisory panel alongside Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Alessandro Michele for the 71st iteration of the world’s biggest fashion fundraiser. And this year’s theme, Camp: Notes On Fashion, couldn’t have been more perfect for Gaga, who has spent her entire career reinventing her identity. So before Gaga even walked the carpet, we were expecting something we had never seen before, and that’s exactly what she gave us! First, she showed up dressed in a massive pink parachute dress designed by Brendan Maxwell, so Lady Gaga couldn’t be missed. But that wasn’t her only look of the night. In a matter of just about two minutes, Gaga went through four different looks. Yes, four.

Lady Gaga, who’s one of our favorite performers, actually choreographed her entrance, as men dressed in black danced around her on the stairs with umbrellas in hand. They also held different parts of her parachute dress and lifted it up like it was, well… a parachute. Then, once at the bottom of the stairs, Gaga undid the bow that was in her hair and Brendan undid the bow at the front of her gown to reveal a little black dress underneath. It was ultra glamorous and she looked beautiful!

Then, Gaga stripped out of her little black dress to reveal another pink mini underneath. And THEN, she pretended to receive a call on a cell phone, unzipped her dress, and stood on the carpet in nothing but a bra and panties while pulling a wagon full of alcohol behind her.

Ring ring the Lady Gaga show continues with a pink sheath and phone prop. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mMEH0TWkZE — WWD (@wwd) May 6, 2019

Can we also talk about how amazing Lady Gaga’s body looked? We’d hate to be the person who arrives at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art immediately after the pop star — those are big shoes to fill.