Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Give Off Power Couple Vibes At 2019 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stirred up a storm(i) at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, and we’re so glad they did! To be honest, they were the hottest couple of the night.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 27, made their second Met Gala appearance– as a couple — during the 2019 event on May 6, when they walked the red carpet side by side in colorful outfits. Well, Kylie’s was colorful, but Travis’ was, well… not. He still looked good though. Anyway, Kylie showed off her cleavage in a purple Versace dress with lots of feathers, and Travis wore some sort of brown and black military outfit. While Kylie and Travis already attended the event together last year, we were still just as excited to see them this time around.

Last year, Kylie and Travis took a night off from parenting duties just three months after the birth of baby Stormi. It was actually their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their daughter into the world. And during the gala, the new parents put on a loved up display as they coordinated for the “Heavenly Bodies”-themed bash in black ensembles, while Kylie accessorized her look with jewel-encrusted glasses. They even shared a kiss on the red carpet!

On a side note, we must say that we’re happy to see Kylie and Travis attended the Met Gala together again this year, as they might need to sit the next one out, depending on when they eventually birth their second child. After Kylie recently wished her man a happy birthday, she also told him that she wants him to get her pregnant ASAP. “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby [they’re not married] all wrapped into one,” Kylie wrote in late April. “I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday 🎉 🎁 let’s f*** around and have another baby.”