Viral Photo Moment: Kylie Jenner Fans Compare Wild Purple Hair To Lil’ Kim & Nicki Minaj

As wild as Kylie Jenner’s purple-on-purple Met Gala look was, fans think they’ve seen her lavender wig and fit on other icons — particularly at the 1999 VMAs and the Fashion Media Awards.

Kylie Jenner, 21, resurfaced her love of unicorn-colored wigs for the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. This time, she made her way to the red carpet in an ombré lavender piece that fell all the way down to her butt, which was dressed in a sheer crocheted gown (also in purple, of course). But fans didn’t think Kylie pulled the look out of thin air — rather, they’re pointing to similar fits that Lil’ Kim, 44, and Nicki Minaj, 36, once rocked! “Kylie reminds me of Lil Kim’s look from the 1999 VMAS,” one such fan tweeted, while another Twitter user echoed that thought: “Kylie is serving Lil’ Kim at the 1999 MTV VMAs, and I’m here for it!”

Indeed, the “Crush on You” rapper set the purple-on-purple trend in an asymmetrical jumpsuit in that color (complete with a blunt lilac wig and seashell boob pastie) at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki followed through nearly two decades later in a violet feathered dress, outfitted with a cape, at Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards in Sept. 2018. Thanks to the outfit’s color, see-through fabric and Nicki’s ombré purple wig, fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Kylie! “Kylie Jenner in a Nicki Minaj inspired look,” a fan tweeted.

Kylie isn’t the first to make headlines at the Met Gala for a viral photo moment. Who could forget when her older sister, Kim Kardashian, made her Met Gala debut with a baby bump in tow — dressed by Riccardo Tisci — in 2013? Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also made their debut at the 2017 gala — as a couple, that is! The Weeknd is back with Bella Hadid now, obviously, who was awkwardly at the same event where her ex (now boyfriend) confirmed his romance with Selena.

Kylie wasn’t the only KarJenner to step out head-to-toe in one flamboyant color, as Kendall Jenner, 23, did just that! Instead of purple, the super model donned a fiery orange dress, complete with matching feathers.