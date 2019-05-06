Breaking News
Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Demanding Spousal Support in Divorce Proceedings

A new report claims that Wendy Williams’ ex is not only asking her to pay him spousal support throughout their divorce, but is requesting child support for their teenage son.

It looks like Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, is seeking some financial assistance from his ex throughout their divorce. Kevin has officially filed his response to Wendy’s divorce petition, and according to the documents, obtained by TMZ, he’s seeking spousal support from the 54-year-old talk show host. Not only that, but he’s requested that the media maven pay child support for their 18 year-old-son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

The request is the newest development in the pair’s ongoing divorce, which was first filed by Wendy on April 10, after 21 years of marriage. The talk show host’s estranged husband is also requesting that she pay for their son’s college tuition, says TMZ, as well as “equitable distribution of all personal assets.”

Given the new info, it may be a while before Wendy and her ex settle their divorce case, but she’s been doing her best to distance herself for now. The star is getting a fresh start at a brand new apartment in New York City, seeing as she didn’t want to return to their family home. She has also fired Kevin from her talk show. A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show announced that Kevin was no longer serving as the show’s executive producer on April 18. “Kevin will no longer be on set. He is out of the office and has no reason to be around anymore — He is out as EP,” a source close to the show also EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Wendy has yet to give comment on Kevin’s spousal support request. However, seeing as their son is 18-years-old, and just shy of turning 19, it’s possible that she will combat his request for child support money.