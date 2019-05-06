Kerry Washington Slays In Massive Ruffled Skirt With A Message At The Met Gala

Kerry Washington just handled the Met Gala red carpet like Olivia Pope would. The actress slayed in a stunning look that featured a huge beige skirt with an important message embroidered on it.

Kerry Washington, 42, was one of the many celebs to step out onto the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 and she did not disappoint. The Scandal star wowed in a dazzling outfit that went right along with the event’s theme, Camp: Notes On Fashion. Kerry wore a white tank top and a huge beige skirt with the words “negativity is noise” embroidered on it. The outfit was designed by Tory Burch and Kerry also wore “negativity is noise” rings to match her Met Gala outfit. The actress also wore a gorgeous headpiece.

Kerry is expected to attend the Met Gala with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. The couple is notoriously private and rarely walk red carpets together. Kerry and Nnamdi were married in 2013. Kerry gave birth to a daughter in 2014 and a son in 2016. She is also stepmom to Nnamdi’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Kerry made her first Met Gala appearance back in 2010. Over the years, she has rocked so many incredible looks on the most coveted red carpet of the year. At the 2016 Met Gala, Kerry was pregnant with her second child and showed off her baby bump in a sexy black gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress was a golden goddess in a long sleeve gold metallic gown at the 2018 Met Gala.

The actress recently wrapped her Broadway run in American Son. She’s currently teaming up with Reese Witherspoon for the new Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere. The show is based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book of the same name. Reese and Kerry will play the leading roles of Elena Richardson and Mia Warren.