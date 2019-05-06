Kelly Ripa Trolls Mark Consuelos For Taking Her On Wild Date Night Instead Of Met Gala

Kelly Ripa took to her Instagram story on May 6 to share a series of videos that showed her teasing hubby Mark Consuelos for taking her to a wrestling match instead of the fancy Met Gala while they were riding in a car.

Kelly Ripa, 48, didn’t go to the Met Gala and it looks like you can thank her husband Mark Consuelos, 48, for that! The funny talk show host shared some videos to her Instagram story on May 6 and in it, she could be seen riding in a car with Mark and their son, Joaquin, 16, as she teasingly spoke about where they were headed.

“[We’ve got] this camp thing down, this Met Gala, we’re about to own this Met Gala,” she said referring to the gala’s theme in one of the videos. Kelly, who was dressed in a black blazer over a white ruffled shirt, was then interrupted by Joaquin. “We’re not going to the Met Gala,” he said. “We are totally going,” she responded. “And let me tell you, you are wearing your camp wear…” Joaquin didn’t let up. “We’re not going,” he hilariously continued to say.

Kelly then went on to speak to Mark about where they were going and tried to cleverly get him to turn the car around to go to the prestigious event, but the hunky actor, who was in the passenger seat of the car, had other plans. “Honey, I think we’re going in the wrong direction,” Kelly said to him. “To the Met Gala?” he responded. “We’re not going to the Met Gala.” After Kelly insisted they were dressed like campers, Mark revealed the real destination. “I’m taking you to Grapple at the Garden. It is a wrestling tournament match,” calmly said.

That wrestling match was indeed going on at Madison Square Garden at the same time as the gala and Kelly also later took to Instagram to continue joking by posting pics and videos from the match with captions like “This met gala rocks!” and asking where Vogue editor Anna Wintour was sitting.

@MarkConsuelos taking @KellyRipa to Grapple At The Garden instead of the #MetGala kills me. I love this family. pic.twitter.com/WBiVIcC0Eg — morgan (@m_corbetta) May 6, 2019

Kelly’s disappointment in not going to the Met Gala is definitely understandable. The fancy event was a sight to see this year with celebs like Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Kendall & Kylie Jenner showing up in eye-catching outfits. Here’s to hoping Kelly gets to go next year!