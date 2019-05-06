Katy Perry Lights Up The 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet In Crazy, Chandelier Shaped Dress

Queen Katy has arrived! The singer hit the carpet at the biggest fashion event of the year in a dress that will have you ready to swing from the chandeliers.

Katy Perry, 34, always a stunner, made quite the entrance at the 2019 Met Gala. The “Firework” singer waltzed onto the red carpet on May 6 in one of the more bizarre looks of the night. Her gown was shaped like a chandelier, with dozens of light bulbs on all sides of the circular number. The star is no stranger to bold fashion looks, and also rocked bedazzled flats that perfectly matched her crazy dress. It’s a good thing Katy revealed that she has another outfit to change into for the dinner portion of the night, because this does NOT look comfortable.

While Katy perfectly embodied the 2019 Met Gala ‘camp’ theme, it’s hard to top her 2018 ensemble. The star went all out that year when she wore massive angel wings to the annual event. Katy became the most ethereal angel for night and even paired the angel wings with an off-the-shoulder, short gold gown. Her gorgeous look was custom made by Versace, and had cameras flashing non-stop upon her arrival.

The theme of the Met’s 2019 Costume Exhibition is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and no, it has nothing to do with the kind of camp you attended as a kid! Campy fashion is all about pulling off kitschy, over-the-top, and often bizarre style looks. I think it’s safe to say Katy nailed it!

Take a look at Katy’s epic Met Gala look above! The songstress never fails to disappoint with her style choices, but this one was really one for the books.