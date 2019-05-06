Katie Holmes Is A Vision In Gorgeous Purple-Hued Dress At 2019 Met Gala

She was one of the last to arrive at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, but Katie Holmes served up a gorgeous look that was WELL worth the wait!

Katie Holmes looked absolutely stunning when she arrived on the Met Gala red carpet on May 6. The actress definitely stood out in her sheer-fabric gown, which featured various hues of purple, black and pink mixed together throughout the ensemble. The gown included a halter style neckline, with a pink feathered material making up the strap that wrapped around the 40-year-old’s neck. She styled her short hair by parting it to the side and slicking it away from her face. Overall, she looked like a flawless princess in this stunning look!

While Katie skipped the 2018 Met Gala, she is no stranger to the event. Most recently, she attended the high-profile gala in 2017, where she looked absolutely incredible in an off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown, which she paired with a dark, dramatic beauty look and her dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun. In 2016, she wore a beaded gown with a floral design, and kept her beauty look much simpler, with her hair straight and parted down the middle lighter makeup.

Additionally, Katie attended the Met Gala in 2015, 2014 and 2013, as well as in 2008, where she walked the red carpet with her then-husband, Tom Cruise. It was a super high-profile appearance for the couple, who went onto split in 2012.

The theme of the 2019 Met Gala was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ which meant out-there, exaggerated and wild looks were par for the course on the red carpet, Katie’s was actually quite tame compared to others we saw heading into the big dinner, but she definitely stood out by looking absolutely gorgeous. Click through the gallery above to check out more photos from the big night!