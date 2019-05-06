Kailyn Lowry Puts Feud With Jenelle Evans Aside & Shows Support After David Eason Kills Her Dog

Is Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans’ feud over? Kailyn released a heartfelt statement about the murder of Jenelle’s dog, Nugget on May 5, where she said she’s ‘disgusted and appalled’ over David Eason’s actions.

After wrapping her head around Nugget’s murder, Kailyn Lowry, 27, decided to put her feud with Jenelle Evans, 27, aside, to support her Teen Mom 2 co-star. Kailyn came to Jenelle’s defense in a lengthy statement she released under her company Pothead Haircare’s letterhead on May 5. “I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget. To say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings,” Kailyn began in the letter, which was shared on her personal social media accounts.

She continued, “I want to make it clear that neither myself or my company, Pothead Haircare, condone violence against animals. Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget.” Kailyn concluded her letter with a message to her co-star: “I hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed.” Kailyn captioned the post, writing, “Myself and my company @potheadhaircare do not and never will condone animal cruelty.”

Kailyn’s statement came nearly one week after Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, 30, shot and killed their French Bulldog at their home in North Carolina. He broke his silence on the situation May 1, where he explained that he apparently shot Nugget because he was “protecting” his family. That same day, Jenelle also took to social media with a long message, mourning the death of her beloved Nugget.

David captioned a video of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, and claimed that Nugget bite the toddler. “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face…whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s*** at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The onle person that can judge weather [sic] or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Kailyn statement came just a few days after a source close to the Teen Mom 2 cast said that women of the show are deeply upset over Nugget’s murder. “The other stars of ‘Teen Mom’, especially Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are horrified by what happened to Nugget,” the show insider told HollywoodLife. “They’re all embarrassed and saddened that this tragedy is even being associated with their beloved franchise. The cast collectively wishes Jenelle left the show when David did last year, she is not popular with anyone on the show.”