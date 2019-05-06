Justin Bieber Raves Over Wife Hailey Baldwin’s 2019 Met Gala Look With Sweet Instagram Message

Hailey Baldwin may have showed up to the 2019 Met Gala solo, but her hubby Justin was sure to show his support with a sweet message about her gorgeous look.

The red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala was full of fierce looks, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, absolutely slayed with the best of them. So much so — that her husband, Justin Bieber, couldn’t help big sing her praises, despite not being in attendance. The pop singer took to Instagram stories with a photo of his lady, writing that she looked “stunning!”

He’s right, Hailey did look absolutely stunning at fashion’s biggest night in a sparkling pink gown that instantly turned heads. She may have arrived to the 2018 Met Gala with Shawn Mendes on her arm, but clearly, Justin is the apple of her eye these days! While we wish we could have seen the loving pair hit the carpet together, Justin’s sweet message is still enough to melt our hearts. Here’s to hoping that the couple will finally make their red carpet debut together sooner than later.

This year’s Met Gala theme is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ so it’s no wonder that we’re seeing such extravagant looks hit the carpet. Campy fashion is all about boundary-breaking, exotic looks, and our favorite A-listers are nailing it. Hailey didn’t take a huge risk with this look, but there’s no doubt that she looks drop-dead-gorgeous.

Hailey is one lucky lady! While Justin didn’t explain his absence at the 2019 Met Gala, clearly his lady is the only thing on his mind tonight.