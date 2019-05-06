Justin Bieber Carries Laptop Decorated With Angelina Jolie’s HS Photo: Weird Or Totally Awesome?

Justin Bieber just proved that he’s the ultimate Angelina Jolie stan by rocking a sticker of her face on his laptop.

This season’s hottest accessory is… Angelina Jolie? Justin Bieber was caught coming out of church in New York City carrying a laptop with a peculiar sticker. It was Angelina’s face. And we’re not talking about Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Angelina, or even like, Changeling Angelina. It was the actress’ high school yearbook photo. We honestly can’t decide if this is super weird, or really cool. Who knew Justin loved By the Sea so much? And now, we’re wondering if Angelina has a “Baby”-era Justin sticker on her computer at home. Another JB outfit Easter Egg: he was wearing a Holy Spirit sweatshirt to the March 5 church service.

No, he didn’t get that in the chapel gift shop. It’s one of the $200 merch items Kanye West sold at his “Sunday Service” Coachella show a couple weeks ago! The perfect outfit for church. Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, joined him for the prayer session, which came just one day before the 2019 Met Gala. Hailey and Justin are confirmed for the red carpet, the first they’ll ever do as a married couple. We can’t wait to see what they both wear, considering the amazing outfits they’ve rocked in the past when they attended apart.

Justin’s little tribute to Angelina comes after he got himself in trouble for mentioning two other stars on Instagram: Eminem and Chris Brown. Biebs slammed Em for calling out younger rappers in diss tracks, writing, “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap he just doesn’t understand it.” Yeah, Eminem did not care.

As for Chris, the problem is that he praised Breezy. Justin called him the hybrid of Michael Jackson and Tupac, and claimed that he would go down in history as one of the greatest artists of all time. Fans were livid that he would uplift a convicted abuser. Justin shot back by calling them “bullies.”