See Pic
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Carries Laptop Decorated With Angelina Jolie’s HS Photo: Weird Or Totally Awesome?

Justin Bieber Laptop
BACKGRID
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit the London EyeJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

Justin Bieber just proved that he’s the ultimate Angelina Jolie stan by rocking a sticker of her face on his laptop.

This season’s hottest accessory is… Angelina Jolie? Justin Bieber was caught coming out of church in New York City carrying a laptop with a peculiar sticker. It was Angelina’s face. And we’re not talking about Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Angelina, or even like, Changeling Angelina. It was the actress’ high school yearbook photo. We honestly can’t decide if this is super weird, or really cool. Who knew Justin loved By the Sea so much? And now, we’re wondering if Angelina has a “Baby”-era Justin sticker on her computer at home. Another JB outfit Easter Egg: he was wearing a Holy Spirit sweatshirt to the March 5 church service.

No, he didn’t get that in the chapel gift shop. It’s one of the $200 merch items Kanye West sold at his “Sunday Service” Coachella show a couple weeks ago! The perfect outfit for church. Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, joined him for the prayer session, which came just one day before the 2019 Met Gala. Hailey and Justin are confirmed for the red carpet, the first they’ll ever do as a married couple. We can’t wait to see what they both wear, considering the amazing outfits they’ve rocked in the past when they attended apart.

Justin’s little tribute to Angelina comes after he got himself in trouble for mentioning two other stars on Instagram: Eminem and Chris Brown. Biebs slammed Em for calling out younger rappers in diss tracks, writing, “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap he just doesn’t understand it.” Yeah, Eminem did not care.

Justin Bieber Laptop
BACKGRID
Justin Bieber Laptop
BACKGRID

As for Chris, the problem is that he praised Breezy. Justin called him the hybrid of Michael Jackson and Tupac, and claimed that he would go down in history as one of the greatest artists of all time. Fans were livid that he would uplift a convicted abuser. Justin shot back by calling them “bullies.”