Jennifer Aniston Confesses: She’d Welcome Love Again In New Interview — I’m Not ‘Done With That’

Jennifer Aniston opened up to her ‘First Ladies’ co-star Tig Notaro about what she wants from her love life in a confident and telling interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, reminded us why she’s one of America’s most beloved actresses when she sat down for an interview with fellow actress Tig Nortaro, who stars with her in Netflix’s upcoming comedy First Ladies, for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, and talked about how despite her previous marriages not working out, she’s still a lover of love. The talented star explained that although she’s currently too busy to make searching out love a priority, she would definitely still welcome it with open arms if it came around.

“When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed,” she said to Tig in the interview. “I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.’ My time on this planet has been about…It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round. But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed.'”

When Jennifer was asked what she finds most important in a partner, she gave some answers many would agree on. “A sense of humor. Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity. Good people surrounding them…,” she explained. The former Friends star also admitted that she doesn’t believe we have one soulmate we’re meant to be with. In fact, she believes there’s multiple, both romantic and non-romantic. “I think we have many soul mates,” she said. “I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters. I’ve had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we’ve all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It’s like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster—a sort of common group of souls who have been put together.”

Jennifer’s take on love and friendship is pretty refreshing. Although she’s constantly surrounded by media and people wanting to know about her love life, she has proven that she is happy with or without loving someone else because she loves herself. After two very high profile marriages and divorces with Brad Pitt, 55, and Justin Theroux, 47, the beauty has remained poise and upbeat throughout her successful career and we love her for it!