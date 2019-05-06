Jennifer Aniston, 50, Poses Topless In Tiny Shorts For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’: ‘Our Bodies Are Beautiful’

At 50 years old, Jennifer Aniston is looking as good as ever, and she proved it by stripping down for an absolutely gorgeous ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ shoot.

Jennifer Aniston is Harper’s Bazaar’s June/July 2019 cover girl, and she looks absolutely amazing in the pics from the shoot. On the mag cover, Jen wears a sequined, one-shoulder dress with diagonal cutout, which put her cleavage on full display. She has a huge smile on her face in the pic, and is absolutely glowing! In one of the inside shots, she wears nothing but a pair of tights and teeny shorts. Yep — she’s totally topless (although she is covering up her chest with her arm). At 50 years old, Jen looks more sexy and confident than ever, and we are SO here for it.

“It felt completely normal,” Jen said, of the decision to go topless. “I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them — no matter what age you are — is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.” Of course, Jennifer works incredibly hard to stay in the tip-top shape she’s in, and she opened up about her routine with the mag.

“I work out four or five days a week,” she admitted. “For the last two years, three or four of those days have been with my beloved Leyon, who is my boxing coach. He has given me a love for working out that I’ve never quite had before. It’s mental, it’s physical, it keeps your mind sharp. It’s something that I actually look forward to — I crave it.”

Jennifer also revealed that her body “feels better than ever,” although she admittedly “can’t really spring up” like she used to. Clearly, whatever she’s doing is working — and you can see the results by checking out her sexiest pics in the gallery above.