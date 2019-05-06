Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Go Public With Romance On Date Night After His $35 Billion Divorce

He just lost $35 billion, but that didn’t stop Jeff Bezos from treating girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to a cute date night in NYC.

When you’re the richest man in the world, how do you spend date night with your girlfriend? Just weeks after settling his divorce from now-ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hit New York City running with Lauren Sanchez. The couple spent their first public outing since the $35 billon divorce enjoying dinner with Lauren’s sister at popular restaurant Emily, and they looked happy as can be together. Photos from their dinner date on May 5, obtained by PEOPLE, show Lauren, 49, and Jeff, 55, leaving the restaurant wearing casual outfits — jeans and sweaters for both the businessman and news anchor. Jeff looks content after his meal, while Lauren is smiling wide. Both seem to be paying the paparazzi no mind. See the pics of Jeff and Lauren HERE.

This is actually the first time ever that Jeff and Lauren have enjoyed a night in public since confirming their relationship in January at the Golden Globes. Things were messy back in January — Jeff was still married — so it’s understandable that they kept things on the down low. Speaking of messy, Jeff is probably regretting not getting a prenup when he married MacKenzie in 1993. Back then, they were just normal people with normal money. But in 2019, Jeff is the richest man in the world. Pre-divorce, Jeff was worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Post-divorce, Jeff is still richer than God himself, with a worth of $112 billion.

Their divorce is the most expensive in history, according to Forbes. But the $35 billion he had to give MacKenzie is pocket change to this dude. MacKenzie is now the third-richest woman in the world. Though they haven’t been seen together in public, Jeff and Lauren are head over heels for each other, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in February. “Lauren has been nothing but supportive of everything going on with Jeff,” the source said. “They don’t officially live together, but basically do since they spend every night together when they’re in LA,” where Amazon has offices.