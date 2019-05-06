Irina Shayk Walks Met Gala Carpet Without Bradley Cooper In Blue Velvet Gown

Irina Shayk attended the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in a blue velvet Burberry gown with a dramatic V-cut neckline, and she looked amazing! But where was Bradley Cooper?

Bradley Cooper‘s longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, 33, turned heads when she arrived at the annual Met Gala in New York City on May 6, wearing a blue velvet Burberry gown with a dramatic V-cut neckline and big puffed sleeves. She looked exquisite, however, Bradley was noticeably absent. And it seemed especially odd since he was on this year’s Met Gala committee. But perhaps he had other duties to attend to. Anyway, before walking the carpet, Irina teased her gown, which was designed by Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci, on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you to see it,” she said in a video shared on her page on May 5.

While they didn’t go together this year, Bradley and Irina attended the event together last year, but as we said, it was one of those rare occurrences that they make together. At last year’s event, Bradley wore a Tom Ford tux complete with a bowtie, while Irina showed up to the Met Gala in a gold Atelier Versace gown featuring a plunging neckline, beaded bodice, and a cascading pleated skirt. Her hair was swept up in a classic updo, and she highlighted her dress with a matching studded choker at her neck. Their looks from last year wowed us at the time, but now we can’t get over Irina’s gown from this year’s event. Excuse us while we try and pick our jaws up from the floor.

Bradley and Irina have been in a relationship with each other since early 2015. While they’re not yet married, the Oscar-nominated actor moved into her West Village apartment in November 2015, and on March 21, 2017, Irina and Bradley welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lea De Seine, in Los Angeles.