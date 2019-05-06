Met Gala 2019’s Hottest Hunks: Harry Styles, Richard Madden, & More

Hubba hubba! Hollywood’s hottest hunks brought their fashion A-game to the 2019 Met Gala. Between Harry Styles, Richard Madden, & more stars, the red carpet was chock full of certified hotties.

Time to suit up, gentleman! Fashion’s biggest night has arrived, and all the biggest hunks in Hollywood are starting to hit the red carpet. The 2019 Met Gala, being hosted from New York City, is undoubtedly the time to take risks when it comes to fashion. It seems like all our favorite male cuties are doing just that as they arrive in their Monday’s best.

Harry Styles, 25, was one of the first to hit the red carpet at the annual event, and you could practically hear the screams of fans outside. He looked dapper yet feminine in a one-piece jumpsuit, and was right in line with this year’s campy fashion theme thanks to its crazy sheer sleeves which featured lace detailing.

Per usual – Richard Madden was looking like a certified hunk as he rolled up to the big event. Cameras flashed as he delivered his signature smile, and confidently rocked a sleek black suit. The handsome star accessorized with a pair of funky boots, and someone needs to put this guy on the best dressed list stat! The most extravagant entrance (aside from Lady Gaga) was surely Billy Porter. He arrived in a 24-karat gold headpiece, and was carried by four men while sitting on a throne.

The 2019 gala is being co-hosted by two celebrity style icons, Gaga and Harry. Of course, Harry absolutely nailed his look for the night, as did so many of the guys! While we’ve seen TONS of extravagant looks from Hollywood’s leading ladies this year, the male celebs are managing to keep up. Be sure to click through the gallery to see all of the standout looks from tonight’s red carpet hotties.