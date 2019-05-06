‘Game Of Thrones’: Why Melisandre’s Prophecy Could Mean Arya Will Kill Daenerys

Arya still wants to mark Cersei off her list, but what if she’s destined to kill Daenerys? The green eyes part of Melisandre’s prophecy has sparked a new theory that Arya will end up offing Dany and not Cersei.

While Arya headed off to King’s Landing with The Hound determined to cross Cersei off her kill list, her fate may be tied to Daenerys and not Cersei. During the Battle of Winterfell, Arya ran into Melisandre again. “You said we’d meet again,” Arya says to Melisandre. “You said I’d shut many eyes forever. You were right about that, too.” Melisandre replied, “Brown eyes, green eyes—and blue eyes.” That’s when Arya knew she was going to kill the Night King.

While she shut the Night King’s blue eyes and Walder Frey’s brown eyes, the green eyes part of the question is still in play. We know that Cersei has green eyes, but now fans are convinced that Arya will end up taking out Daenerys because she has greenish-blue eyes as well. It seems like Daenerys is headed towards full-on Mad Queen territory after losing two dragons, Jorah, and Missandei. Both Sansa and Arya don’t trust Daenerys and Arya’s not afraid to take anyone out. If Daenerys threatened anyone Arya cared about, the pint-sized assassin would waste no time ending her.

Now that Arya knows that Jon Snow is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, she could kill Daenerys for the good of the realm, especially if Daenerys continues to go down a darker path. That would make Arya both a Kingslayer and a Queenslayer.

Does anyone else feel like the close ups of Daenerys in this episode were designed to remind us that Dany has Green eyes? ‘Brown eyes, Green eyes, Blue eyes.’ Arya will stop the Kings Landing massacre, but which green eyed queen will she kill? #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/BuSNfgc6D4 — Kerri (@Kerri_may) May 6, 2019

Arya has wanted to mark Cersei off her kill list for some time, but it’s highly unlikely that the show is going to give Arya that kill. I still stand by my theory that Sansa will be the one to kill Cersei with the dagger Arya gave her. Arya had no idea that killing the Night King was her destiny, but it was all along. The Starks will do whatever it takes to protect their family, no matter the cost. Arya has a purpose and maybe that purpose is to kill Daenerys to protect her family. Game of Thrones season 8 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.