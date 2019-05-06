Gabrielle Union Glitters In Black & Silver Dress At Met Gala 2019

Gabrielle Union impressed us again at the Met Gala! The multi-hyphenate stunned in a gorgeous, glittering gown this year.

Gabrielle Union, 46, isn’t playing games! The Bring It On actress showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 wearing a breathtaking outfit. The star made the theme of “Camping: Notes On Fashion” totally her own, and we respect it! This wasn’t Gabrielle’s first Met Gala, which was made obvious by her incredible ensemble and confidence on the carpet.

The stunning actress wore a long-sleeved silver and black custom dress from Dundas that featured a deep v-neck. Her dress, which was see-through, showed black underwear. She wore a floor-length cardigan, also from Dundas, on top of the dress. Gabrielle’s look featured a high slit in the center of her legs, showing off her black high heels. Gabrielle wore her hair in a ponytail, and had on a matching headband as well.

She wore long black gloves over her arms and finished the accessorizing with two diamond bracelets. Gabrielle rocked a bold eyeliner look and a muted lipstick. She was joined by her husband Dwyane Wade, 37, to the event, who wore a black suit and a headpiece that matched Gabrielle’s.

Gabrielle’s previous Met Gala looks consisted of bold, vibrant colors. She wore a stunning magenta long-sleeved gown in 2015, and had on minimal accessories. That year, she paired her dress with red lipstick and black eyeliner, with a cute, short hairstyle. At the 2018 Met Gala, Gabrielle chose a statement-making yellow gown with a deep v-neck and thigh-high leg slit, along with matching-colored high heels. She wore her hair up, and rocked an attention-grabbing diamond necklace.

We didn’t know if Gabrielle could up her fashion from last year, and she did! The star, who’s married to recently-retired Dwyane, looked better than ever. In between fancy Met Gala red carpets, filming on television show L.A.’s Finest, and formerly seeing her husband’s basketball games for the Miami Heat, Gabrielle also has a new baby! She and Dwyane welcomed baby Kaavia James into the world on Nov. 7, 2018, and have been sharing adorable pics of their daughter ever since. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Gabrielle – we’ll be rooting her on every step, that’s for sure!