Emily Ratajkowski Is An Angelic Goddess In Shimmery Gown & Crystals At Met Gala 2019

Emily Ratajkowski’s dress at the 2019 Met Gala looked like it came straight from the pages of a J.R.R. Tolkein book. She traded a bikini for a cut-out gown that still flashed her impressive abs!

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, is a bikini connoisseur, given that she’s the CEO of her own swim brand — but she’s also got an eye for couture, as evidenced by the sheer Dundas gown, embellished with shimmery accents, which she wore to the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. She stepped up the look with a head piece adorned with flared feathers and a layer of draped crystals that gracefully dangled below her neck. The gown featured a major cut-out in the front that flaunted her trademark abs, which was connected by a criss-cross halter top.

The Gone Girl star’s gown for this year’s gala was a much different look than the piece she wore for 2018’s event, and understandably so. While “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” called for lustrous fabrics, elaborate headpieces and cross motifs (which Emily responded to in a Marc Jacobs gown, inspired by Van Gogh himself, that packed on the sheen and shine), the 2019 theme called for something a bit less austere. “Camp: Notes on Fashion” invited stars to step out in more whimsical, and so Emily introduced a hint of fantasy into her red carpet look.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Emily has experimented with her style. As her go-to look is a string bikini and barely-past-the-shoulder brunette hair, we did a double take when she donned a long pink wig, accentuated her waist with a leather corset and popped on bedazzled bunny ears for her “eternal Easter vibe” on April 21. It was a month full of colors, as she also took the streets in a turquoise bandeau and skirt set in Los Angeles shortly before the Easter photo shoot.

This isn’t Emily’s first rodeo, as she has been hitting the Met Gala’s A-list red carpet since 2015. She made her Met Gala debut in a Top Shop cheongsam, bumped up the price tag in a Prabal Gurung gown for 2016, and trusted Marc Jacobs for the 2017 and 2018 galas.