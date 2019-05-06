Emily Blunt Stuns In Glittery Gold Dress & Headpiece At 2019 Met Gala

Emily Blunt had all eyes on her when she attended the 2019 Met Gala, wearing a glittery gold dress. We definitely think Miranda Priestly would approve!

After a two year absence, Emily Blunt, 36, made a triumphant return to the Met Gala on May 6, when she attended the 2019 soiree in a glittery gold dress with a plunging neckline and matching headpiece. The gown also featured gold flowers along the neckline, cuffs and by her feet. The Mary Poppins Returns star looked phenomenal showing off her cleavage and smiling for the cameras. Sadly, Emily’s husband, actor John Krasinski, 39, was nowhere to be found, but we still think she made a grand entrance to the NYC event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The last time Emily attended the event was in 2016, when she was six months pregnant with baby number two, her daughter Violet. That year, Emily decorated her gorgeous baby bump with a sparkly blue Michael Kors dress that hugged her curves and flowed at the bottom. Her dress was actually in the works before she had gotten pregnant, but it still worked for the occasion. “Every year, I talk with designers about the next Met ball literally two days after the last Met ball,” Emily’s stylist Jessica Paster told PeopleStyle after the 2016 event. “And ever since she wore that gold Michael Kors dress to the Golden Globes in 2013, I knew that they were a beautiful match, and I wanted to show them off together again at a big event like this. He just fits her body beautifully.”

And this year, Emily’s dress perfectly coordinated with the “Camp: Notes On Fashion” theme, which was co-chaired by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams, as it was bright and loud. Emily didn’t have a baby bump in tow this year, but she still looked just as amazing as she did the last time she attended the event.