Cher Delivers Show-Stopping Performance At Met Gala After-Party & Harry Styles Sings Along

Not only did Cher take the stage at the 2019 Met Gala, but she did it in jeans and even lingerie — yes, you read that right. Harry Styles should’ve won an award for ‘Most Crowd Spirit.’

A-list guests required A-list entertainment, and Cher, 72, supplied that demand at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. After celebrities finished flaunting their extravagant “Camp” outfits on the pink carpet, they headed inside where Cher commanded the stage. It was a night of nostalgia, as the Goddess of Pop performed covers of classics like “Waterloo” and “I Found Someone.” The icon paid tribute to the decades these tracks were released while wearing outfits appropriate for the ’70s and ’80s.

Cher dialed back on the Met Gala’s black-tie dress code in boyfriend jeans with a skull motif, a hot pink camisole and big blonde curls. At one point, she even rocked a throwback look from her 1989 music video for “If I Could Turn Back Time”: black lingerie, layered with sheer mesh and a black motorcycle jacket. Everyone was jamming along as she wielded the mic, including Harry Styles — even if the 25-year-old singer was born after these hits first aired on the radio.

In a fan-captured video, Harry was standing high above the audience, clapping and singing along. He was full on fangirling — ah, the tables have turned after years of performing at One Direction concerts. Cher asked the crowd via song, “Do you believe in life after love?” Yes, Harry surely looked like he did. The heartthrob had swapped his binary-breaking Louis Vuitton blouse for a ruffled dress shirt and gigantic red bow inside the venue, but remained in the same high-waisted trousers. As a co-host for this year’s Met Gala, he also took the stage momentarily to speak a few words and break into a jig.

MAGGIE ROGERS POSTING CHER SINGING WATERLOO AT THE MET GALA ALL OF MY WORLDS ARE COLLIDING AT THIS VERY MOMENT pic.twitter.com/cLjPtLDE8J — aly (@boldlyreinhart) May 7, 2019

Here’s another clip of Harry, this time truly unleashing his inner fangirl, dancing and singing to Cher 🙌🏻🌈✨ 📸: ©️ The #MetGala snapchat story ✌🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/3CuqLZZixI — Treat Harry With Kindness (@THWKUpdates) May 7, 2019

Katy Perry, 34, was also filmed grooving on the dance floor. Like Harry, she did a wardrobe change for Act II — into a hamburger suit. Yes, that’s right. As one fan put it via tweet, “Cher is wearing jeans and Katy Perry is dressed like a burger… Anna Wintour is somewhere having a mental breakdown right now.”