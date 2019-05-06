Cardi B Confesses To Lipo To Get Flat Abs Back & Boob Job: I Can’t Be ‘Moving Too Much’

Cardi B opened up about how should be resting after recently getting liposuction when she spoke to the enthusiastic crowd during her performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, TN on May 5.

Cardi B, 26, continued the honesty trend that she’s known for when she recently admitted she got a little help to get her pre-baby figure back. The rapper revealed she had liposuction during a speech on stage at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, TN on May 5 and she also confessed that she really should have been resting instead of moving around at the event because the procedure was just done.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said at the festival, according to People. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf**king money back, let’s go!” Like a true champ, the new mom then kept the show going with an incredible performance.

Cardi getting lipo is just one of the things she did to get her body looking better than ever after the birth of her first child, Kulture, in July 2018. Last week, she also excitingly admitted to getting her “boobs redone”, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the set of a campaign photo shoot with Fashion Nova. “I feel good,” she said about her post-baby body. “But, then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”

Cardi turned heads when she showed off her flat abs and redone chest while flaunting a revealing yellow dress at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. The brunette beauty attended the event with her hubby and Kulture’s dad, Offset, 27, and the couple stole the show on the red carpet with their major PDA.