Brad Pitt: How He Feels About Reigniting Romance With Jennifer Aniston Or Even Working Together

Brad Pitt is aware that his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston is single just like him and even though they’re both busy with their careers, the actor still thinks about her from time to time.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, recently revealed that she’s single and busy but open to love if it comes along, in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, and even though her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 55, can relate, he’s not looking to rekindle the flame they once had. “Brad heard that Jen is single again and is aware that she is available. But even though he occasionally thinks about her and even misses some of the good times they shared, he would not ask her out on a romantic date today,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He is not interested in trying to rekindle anything they once had. He can relate to not having time to date, he too has a packed life and busy schedule, and no time for romance. But Brad is unfazed by her latest comments about being single. He is focused on kids, his career and everything in his own life, any romance with Jen is in his past and will stay there.”

Brad’s decision to not get into another relationship with Jennifer doesn’t mean he doesn’t want her in his life though. “For lack of a better word, Brad wants to be friends with Jen. And he is friends with her,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They definitely will not become a couple again. That is something that would be a really tough thing to navigate through. Brad would not want things to end up bad again. He is content with being her friend forever. There is more of a chance that they would work together over actually getting into a relationship again. So no one should hold their breath for any rekindled love.”