Bella Hadid Stuns In Wild Pre-Met Gala Look Wearing Wide White Corset – Love Or Loathe?

Bella Hadid’s waist looked tinier than ever on May 6 ahead of the Met Gala. The 22-year-old model accentuated her figure with a white girdle.

Bella Hadid, 22, was all smiles on May 6 when she was snapped in New York City wearing an all-white outfit. Hours before she was expected to make her Met Gala 2019 appearance, the California model waved at fans as she headed into the Mark Hotel wearing a crisp white shirt, matching leggings and sneakers. Bella accessorized her outfit with a wide corset, which looked like a cross between a girdle and a belt.

The accessory accentuated Bella’s already tiny waist. The model showed off the look while dancing in a car in a clip that she shared on her Instagram Stories feed. She captioned the video “Met Ball prep.” Bella looked giddy with excitement and also filmed footage of her friend doing the same.

In earlier snippets on her Instagram Stories feed, Bella shared clips of herself getting a late night facial ahead of the Met Gala. She also shared a picture of a huge bowl of fries that she ate the day before fashion’s biggest night. She captioned the pic, “Laying [sic] in bed thinking about these fries I ate 10 hours ago.”

Neither the videos nor Bella’s Instagram posts at the time gave a hint of what she intended to wear at the Met Gala or how she planned to interpret this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The 2019 Met Gala is being co-hosted by four of the celeb world’s most stylish names – Lady Gaga, 33, Harry Styles, 25, Serena Williams, 37, and Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, 47.

While this year Bella’s pre-Met Gala was all-white, for the actual event in 2018 the model was decked completely in black. On that night she rocked a PVC corset and floor length ebony gown. Bella’s jaw-dropping red carpet appearance was her version of the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. We’re just hours away from finding out what she will slip into this year.