Amy Schumer, 37, Gives Birth To Her ‘Royal Baby’ Boy With Husband Chris Fischer

Comedian Amy Schumer just became a mom for the first time, welcoming a precious bundle of joy with her husband Chris Fischer on May 5, just hours before Meghan Markle did.

She made it! Amy Schumer, 37, had a difficult pregnancy, but her little one has finally arrived — and we bet all of the struggle to get to this point was well worth it. The comedian and her husband Chris Fischer, 38, welcomed their baby on May 5, she confirmed on Instagram, officially growing to a family of three. “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she said, while also sharing the first picture of her first child. The couple announced that they were expecting all the way back in October in the funniest way. At the bottom of a friend’s post encouraging social media users to vote, the actress wrote, “I’m pregnant — Amy Schumer.” LOL! Leave it to the actress to kill two birds with one stone.

From there, Amy opened up even more about her pregnancy, letting fans into her difficulties with hyperemesis gravidarum. Kate Middleton, 36, also suffered from the pregnancy symptom, and it’s anything but glamorous. Characterized by nausea and barfing that takes morning sickness to an extreme, HG was bad enough for Amy to cancel multiple shows — and post apologetic pictures to her fans hooked to an IV. She even shared footage of her worshipping the porcelain god. Yikes! The constant, severe nausea looked beyond miserable, and we’re so glad that the stage is over.

Now Amy can just enjoy her precious bundle of joy! While little ones come with their own fair share of complications from dirty diapers to sleepless nights, Amy was such a trooper during her pregnancy that we know she’s got this covered.

She’s going to be an amazing mom, and we couldn’t be more excited for her and Chris. The cute couple tied the knot in February 2018 and haven’t wasted any time in growing their family.