Teresa Giudice Looked ‘Upbeat’ While Partying At Playboy Club Amid Joe’s Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice, 46, happily watched the Kentucky Derby on TV with friends during an outing to the Playboy Club in New York City on May 4, and although she’s recently been in the headlines for struggling to try and keep her husband Joe Giudice, 46, from getting deported, the reality star didn’t appear upset.

“Saturday she really wanted to spend some time for her so she went to Playboy Club in NYC with some girlfriends,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She stayed for hours and watched the Kentucky Derby with girlfriends and was in a very upbeat mood. She appeared to be having so much fun and was so friendly, kind and constantly smiling. She was seen flirting and exchanging numbers with another male. If something was bothering her, you honestly wouldn’t have had any idea. She seemed totally fine and good.”

In addition to visiting the club, Teresa attended the Envy fashion show this weekend with her and Joe’s daughters, Gia, 18, and Milania, 14. “Teresa spent the weekend at the Envy fashion show supporting sister-in-law Melissa Gorga with daughters Gia and Milania in tow,” a source EXLCUSIVEY told us. “She was happy to see the girls smiling and distracted. Melissa’s sisters really let Teresa know they’re here for her which meant a lot to Melissa, Joe and Teresa. She even was seen chatting with them a lot at the show.”

Despite appearing to be in good spirits during her recent outings, our source insists that Teresa is just acting like she’s not bothered and is definitely still upset on the inside. “Teresa is hurting on the inside despite putting on a brave face for the public as Joe continues to wait on his deportation case,” the source explained. “It’s really hard for her but she’s still trying to live her life as normally as possible. She really wanted to go out with her friends and blow off some steam this weekend. It appears deep down Teresa knows this isn’t going to go in her family’s favor, however, she’s still doing what she does best and putting a strong front on. When she’s alone though, she breaks down and takes time for herself. This waiting game is really hard because she just doesn’t know which direction with her life to go in.”

Joe, who is originally from Italy, is currently in ICE custody awaiting the decision on whether or not he will deported back to his home country, and Teresa has been doing what she can to help. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabrielle, 15, and Audriana, 10, recently penned letters to Judge John Ellington, who is handling Joe’s case, and begged him not to deport John and instead, let him go back home to them. “My husband is the true love of my life and the most amazing father that I could ask God for our four daughters. I cannot imagine life without him,” part of Teresa’s letter read.