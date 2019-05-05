‘SNL’: ‘Elizabeth Warren’ Disses Pete Buttigieg For Speaking Klingon & ‘Beto O’Dork’ For Doing Parkour

Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Elizabeth Warren on ‘SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ and she went IN on other presidential candidates.

Everything Kate McKinnon does is gold. On the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live the comedian appeared on “Weekend Update” as Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and took some jabs at the politician’s Democratic primary competitors – namely, formal naval intelligence officer Pete Buttigieg and former representative from Texas Beto O’Rourke.

When Colin Jost asks “Warren” if she thinks some of her proposals are going to set her apart from the numerous candidates running, she responds, “I sure do hope so. Look Colin, I mean, what a frickin’ clown car I found myself in, right? I’m over here working ’round the clock to give you free college but oh lookie there! Beto O’Dork did parkour in a Starbucks! Wow!”

But the jabs didn’t end there! Kate continued on with her hilarious quips, adding, “Whoops! I just figured out universal Pre-K, but what’s that over there? Mayor Pete Butt-judge-y-Judy-jutes playing piano and speaking fluent Klingon. Look, I know as a Democrat I’m not supposed to say this but speak English! Frick!”

Look who stopped by Weekend Update! #SNL pic.twitter.com/2I9DsrySOT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

Colin then asked her how she feels now that Joe Biden has officially thrown his name into the ring. “Oh yeah, great. Everyone make room for good ole Joe, the Amtrak masseuse,” she said while rubbing Colin’s shoulders. “What a hero! Look, if I lose I’m still going to be fighting in the U.S. Senate and where will ole Joe be? Sitting on Rehoboth Beach reading a Tom Clancy novel picking salt water taffy out of his veneers.” She then wrapped it up with a final mic drop by saying, “I guess, you know, I’m setting myself apart from the other candidates by saying what I’m gonna do and how I’m gonna do it. Whoa! What a crackpot idea!” BOOM.