Shawn Mendes Gives Fun Performance Of ‘If I Can’t Have You’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Shawn Mendes just nailed his performance of ‘If I Can’t Have You’ on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Shawn Mendes was the musical guest on the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live and he didn’t disappoint. The singer, 20, took the stage to perform his hit song, “If I Can’t Have You.” He crooned the upbeat track while strumming his guitar as a band jammed out behind him. Halfway through the performance, he let his guitar fall to his side so he could get even more into his performance before bringing the instrument back to bring it all home.

But singing isn’t the only thing Shawn did during the show. Earlier on, he joined the cast and host Adam Sandler for a sketch about Adam’s family reunion. In the clip, Shawn played Adam’s nephew, mimicking one of the comedian’s iconic funny voices. By the end of the sketch, the group gathered for a family photo and the hitmaker stood right next to Adam while staring unblinkingly at him. Adam then told him in another silly voice, “Stop looking at me Shawn,” before the sketch came to a close.

In a previous interview, Shawn opened up about performing on the sketch comedy show. “I think I’m in a skit, I have no idea what it is but I just got a wig fitted,” he told Zane Lowe of his SNL rehearsals, on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s Best of the Week show according to Rolling Stone. “[Acting] is the biggest you-have-to-own it thing. As I’m starting to realize I can own this singing thing I think I’ll fall into acting and stuff more, 100%.”

He also revealed that the song he performed on the show was originally intended for Dua Lipa before he realized that he wanted to perform it himself. “I was back in the studio with Teddy Geiger and Nate [Mercreau] and I was playing it on piano and I was like oh my god this would be really cool for Dua Lipa,” he said. “It was on guitar and I turned it to piano it was right after One Kiss came out. In the voice note – I’m speaking like I’m gonna send to Dua I’m like, ‘Okay, Dua, I have this song I have just a chorus we can finish it if you want.’”