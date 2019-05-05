See Pic
Selena Gomez Stuns In Plunging Sequin Dress & Gives Sweet Toast At Her Bodyguard’s Wedding

Selena Gomez arrives at THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala at Milk Studios, in Los Angeles 2019 THR's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Apr 2019
Selena Gomez showed off her gorgeous sequin dress while celebrating her bodyguard’s marriage at a ceremony on May 3.

Selena Gomez, 26, attended her bodyguard’s wedding in Redlands, California on May 3 wearing a gorgeous sequin green dress. Her outfit featured a deep v-neck and puffy sleeves, and went all the way to the floor. She wore her hair up in an adorable bun and rocked minimal makeup for the outdoors California ceremony. The “Come & Get It” singer also spoke in a touching speech.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Melissa,” Selena said about the bride. “I was thrilledfirst off, ’cause she’s a bad*ssSecond, because of how much you love her, it’s so special. I’m very honored to be here and to celebrate you both.”

She continued, “God bless you guys. We will be praying for you, and thank you so much.” Selena also sang and dance with some young children in between the wedding events. She held a young fan in a pic, and posed for photos with other people throughout the day, as well.

It seemed like Selena was having a great time at the ceremony. The young star has made it a priority in 2019 to prioritize her self-care and mental health. “Selena is looking and feeling better than ever right now, both mentally and physically,” a friend of Selena’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really taking care of herself right now first and foremost, and is just focusing on being in the best place she can be.”

We were so happy to see Selena having fun at the wedding and she spoke so beautifully, as well. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her!