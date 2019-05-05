Sarah Hyland had some fun in the sun at her pal Kimberly Hidalgo’s bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas! She wore two different swimsuits during the trip.

Sarah Hyland is on Team Bride! Over the weekend, the actress, 28, was spotted celebrating pal Kimberly Hidalgo‘s upcoming nuptials at her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During the bash, Kimberly took her bridal party out on a boat to catch some sun on the clear blue waters. Another attendee, Galadriel Stineman filmed the fun, catching the women dancing and drinking on the deck. Sarah could be seen kneeling in a pretty red string bikini top and matching sarong while holding onto an orange drink in a champagne glass and waving her free arm in the air.

But the relaxing girls’ trip celebrating Kimberly’s upcoming wedding to Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty didn’t stop there. Sarah took to her own Instagram story to update her followers on the festivities (and her changing style.) In one selfie, the Modern Family star looked gorgeous in a black bikini top that said “TEAM BRIDE” across the front. She paired the scoop neck top with high-cut bottoms, layered necklaces, green and gold earrings, and oversized sunglasses. She captioned the image, “#teambride #downndaugherty.”

I love when #SarahHyland Is in a bikini pic.twitter.com/VnycoKi3gL — Celebrity lover (@girlxxcelebrity) May 5, 2019

It’s nice to see Sarah having a good time in her various swimsuits. In April, the Geek Charming star shared a message about wanting to stay true to her fitness goals alongside a throwback photo of her in a slinky gold bikini. “I’m putting this #tbt out there to remind myself that I can make it to the gym. Lately I’ve been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more. A woman’s body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to. #summer #bodygoals here I come,” she wrote. It looks like her summer is off to a great start!