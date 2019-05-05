‘Porsha’s Having A Baby’ Recap: Porsha & Dennis Seek Help From A Therapist

With only a few weeks before Baby PJ’s birth, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley rushed to get their lives in order during the May 5 episode of ‘Porsha’s Having A Baby’.

Porsha Williams and fiance Dennis McKinley struggled with deciding where to live during the May 5 episode of Porsha’s Having A Baby. Porsha wants to stay at her house in the suburbs, but Dennis wants to move to the city. And it was more than just where they wanted to live that caused some friction. Even though Porsha wanted Dennis to stay at her house, she still hadn’t made room for his stuff in her closet, which was something that she got scolded for during their session with a therapist towards the end of the episode. Porsha and Dennis’ therapist couldn’t believe that his stuff was being stored in the basement. She also couldn’t believe that Porsha and Dennis were letting their mothers come live with them, when they aren’t even on the same page yet about what they want their future to look like. Dennis kept asking Porsha to compromise on some things, but she seemed hesitant about doing so. Especially because she fears that Dennis will leave her one day, like her ex-husband did. So it seemed pretty clear that Porsha and Dennis still have a lot of work to do before the baby arrives.

But what they did accomplish was finishing the nursery. And Porsha seemed very happy with the way it came out, as it was all decked out with LED lights (like a nightclub), and black and gold accessories. Porsha didn’t want the nursery to look like an ordinary nursery — she wanted it to feel like a room that she and her girlfriends could hang out in — so she seemed ecstatic upon seeing it, with Dennis and his mom, for the very first time. However, Porsha’s smile didn’t last very long, as Dennis’ mother took the opportunity to ask Porsha why she and Dennis hadn’t gotten married yet. Porsha explained that she wanted to wait until after the baby was born to hash out the details of the prenuptial agreement, but Dennis’ mother wasn’t thrilled with that answer. She wanted them to get married as quickly as possible because, as Dennis revealed, she didn’t like the idea of them having a baby out of wedlock.

Finally, Porsha and Dennis also worked on finding a nanny for the baby, and they interviewed three candidates that Porsha’s sister Lauren had picked out, but they hadn’t yet decided on which one to hire. It basically came down to the two female candidates, however, one was 25 and the other was 55, so there was a big difference between the two.

Want more drama? The final episode of Porsha’s Having A Baby airs May 12 at 8pm on Bravo!